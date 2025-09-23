Advertisement
BENGALURU CRIME

Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Minor Daughter

Rekha, the victim, reportedly worked at a call centre, and Lohitashwa, the accused, worked as a cab driver. The couple lived in a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her other daughter stayed with Rekha's parents. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2025, 03:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Horror: Man Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Minor DaughterPhoto Credit: Representational Image/ Freepik

A shocking incident has come to light from Bengaluru, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of her minor daughter at a bus stand. The victim has been identified as Rekha, a 32-year-old, and she had gotten married three months ago, and this was reportedly second marriage for her and the accused, Lohitashwa. 

According to reports, the incident occurred in public at the Sunkadakatte bus stand in Bengaluru on Monday. The bystanders tried to intervene and stop Lohitashwa, but he fled the scene after allegedly stabbing Rekha multiple times in her chest and stomach. Reports further state that the victim succumbed to injuries on the spot.

Rekha worked at a call centre, and Lohitashwa worked as a cab driver. The couple lived in a rented house near Sunkadakatte, and her other daughter stayed with Rekha's parents. There were frequent quarrels between the couple, and they even argued on the day of the incident, following which Rekha, along with her daughter, left for the bus stand. Following this, he rushed to the bus stand and started quarreling. Now, a murder case has been registered at the Kamakshipalya police station, and the authorities are trying to nab the suspect.

Also Read: Kerala Horror: Man Kills Wife, Makes Shocking Facebook Live Confession

Kerala Horror

In a separate incident, from Punalur, Kollam district in Kerala, on Monday, Isaac (45) murdered his wife and confessed on Facebook Live before surrendering. As per IANS, Shalini (40) was killed at her mother’s residence in Charuvila, where she had been living for some time due to alleged harassment from her husband.

Shalini was preparing to leave for work when Isaac barged in and attacked her with a sharp weapon. At the time, one of their two children was present.

IANS further reported that in the confession video, he claimed that Shalini had pledged household gold without his knowledge, frequently disobeyed him, and wanted to live a “luxurious life” with her mother.

