Bengaluru On Red Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Till THIS Date | Check Latest Forecast

The Karnataka capital is under high alert, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting additional heavy rain and thunderstorms, a day after torrential rains flooded the city and made life difficult. A red alert has been sounded in various regions of the state, with the IMD predicting extremely heavy rainfall up to May 21. As per the latest forecast, Bengaluru will have a partly cloudy sky with an elevated probability of thunderstorms and heavy rains. The maximum temperature will range around 27°C, while the minimum will be 20°C.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the city had 104 mm of rain on Sunday, well above the season average, leading to massive flooding, especially in low-lying zones like Silk Board Junction, Shanti Nagar Bus Stand, and Kanteerava Stadium.

As a response, CM and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar will undertake an inspection of the city on May 21. "We will assess the damage and coordinate with MLAs across the city," Siddaramaiah said, while also announcing that Rs 5 lakh will be given to the family of an individual who had died due to a wall collapse caused by the rain.

IMD Issues Fishermen Warning, Monsoon Advances

IMD has also issued a warning of squally winds from 35–55 km/h on the Karnataka, Kerala, Konkan, and Goa coasts, and has recommended that fishermen refrain from sailing out.

The southwest monsoon has also officially started advancing over regions of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, marking an early onset of the monsoon season.

Heavy rains will continue over Karnataka through at least May 25, with isolated parts expected to see very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, said the IMD.