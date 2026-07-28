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  • /Bengaluru man allegedly throws 11-month-old daughter during naming ceremony

Bengaluru man allegedly throws 11-month-old daughter during naming ceremony

The situation escalated when he allegedly turned violent, first assaulting his wife and father-in-law amid the argument.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
Bengaluru man allegedly throws 11-month-old daughter during naming ceremony

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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