/Bengaluru man allegedly throws 11-month-old daughter during naming ceremony

A man allegedly hurled his 11-month-old daughter onto the ground during her own naming ceremony at a hotel in the city, after losing his temper over a delay in the event, police said.
The infant suffered a fractured skull in the fall and is currently receiving treatment.
Police said the incident took place in mid-July at a hotel in south Bengaluru, where the family had assembled to celebrate the baby's naming ceremony. The accused, a man in his early 30s, is said to have grown increasingly agitated as the ceremony ran behind schedule.
The situation escalated when he allegedly turned violent, first assaulting his wife and father-in-law amid the argument.
In the chaos that followed, he is said to have snatched the child from her mother and thrown her to the floor. The infant suffered a severe head injury, including a skull fracture, from the impact.
The baby was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the incident and was admitted for treatment. Doctors are keeping a close watch on her condition.
Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are piecing together the exact sequence of events.
Officials said the probe is ongoing and that additional charges could be added depending on what the investigation uncovers.
News of the assault has drawn widespread anger, with many questioning how a celebration meant to welcome a child into the family turned violent.
Police have said they intend to pursue the case firmly and ensure the investigation is taken to its logical conclusion.
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