Bengaluru Man Booked For Kicking Five Year Old Boy Playing Badminton

BENGALURU: A 35 year old man allegedly kicked a five year old boy who was playing badminton with other children on Old Post Office Road in Thyagarajanagar, South Bengaluru, on December 14.

The accused has been identified as Ranjith, also known as Ranjan, a resident of the same locality. He was previously employed as a gym trainer but had quit his job. The child, who lives in Doddamaavalli near Lalbagh, was visiting his uncle’s house in Thyagarajanagar at the time of the incident.

According to a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the incident occurred around 1.15 pm when she had gone to her elder brother’s house. While the child was playing outside with other children near the residence, the neighbour allegedly kicked him without provocation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Horrific assault on a child!



A five year old boy was playing badminton with his mother near his home in Bengaluru.



Suddenly, a man ran and kicked him mercilessly without any provocation. Terrible!



The culprit works as a gym trainer. He must be arrested without any delay. pic.twitter.com/jkwkyn7B47 Suraj Kumar Bauddh (@SurajKrBauddh) December 19, 2025

The boy reportedly fell to the ground, suffering bleeding above his eyebrow and sustaining scratches on his hands and feet. Family members rushed to his aid and provided immediate assistance.

Seeking justice, the child’s mother approached the police the same day and demanded action against the accused. Initially, the complaint was entered as a non-cognisable report (NCR), pending further inquiry.

Following a preliminary investigation, police obtained permission from the II Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on December 15. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt.

A senior police officer said Ranjith is unmarried and has been described by his family as mentally unstable. He is currently undergoing treatment under a psychiatrist, and authorities are in the process of gathering details related to his medical history.

The officer added that Ranjith has no previous criminal cases against him. However, he is known to keep to himself and rarely interacts, even with members of his own family. Police said further action will be taken as required.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage from cameras installed in one of the nearby buildings.

In the video, Ranjith is seen stepping out of his house wearing a cap. He notices the boy holding a badminton shuttle bat, runs towards him, kicks him on the back, and then walks away. The older children present at the spot immediately informed the boy’s parents about the incident.