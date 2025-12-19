Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2997875https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-man-booked-for-kicking-five-year-old-boy-playing-badminton-2997875.html
NewsIndiaBengaluru Man Booked For Kicking Five Year Old Boy Playing Badminton
BENGALURU NEWS

Bengaluru Man Booked For Kicking Five Year Old Boy Playing Badminton

In a shocking incident, a Bengaluru man allegedly kicked a five-year-old boy playing badminton, leaving the child injured as CCTV footage captured the act.

 

Written By Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2025, 03:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Man Booked For Kicking Five Year Old Boy Playing BadmintonScreen Grab: ( X )

BENGALURU: A 35 year old man allegedly kicked a five year old boy who was playing badminton with other children on Old Post Office Road in Thyagarajanagar, South Bengaluru, on December 14.

The accused has been identified as Ranjith, also known as Ranjan, a resident of the same locality. He was previously employed as a gym trainer but had quit his job. The child, who lives in Doddamaavalli near Lalbagh, was visiting his uncle’s house in Thyagarajanagar at the time of the incident.

According to a complaint filed by the boy’s mother, the incident occurred around 1.15 pm when she had gone to her elder brother’s house. While the child was playing outside with other children near the residence, the neighbour allegedly kicked him without provocation.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

The boy reportedly fell to the ground, suffering bleeding above his eyebrow and sustaining scratches on his hands and feet. Family members rushed to his aid and provided immediate assistance.

Seeking justice, the child’s mother approached the police the same day and demanded action against the accused. Initially, the complaint was entered as a non-cognisable report (NCR), pending further inquiry.

Following a preliminary investigation, police obtained permission from the II Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court on December 15. Subsequently, a case was registered under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt.

A senior police officer said Ranjith is unmarried and has been described by his family as mentally unstable. He is currently undergoing treatment under a psychiatrist, and authorities are in the process of gathering details related to his medical history.

The officer added that Ranjith has no previous criminal cases against him. However, he is known to keep to himself and rarely interacts, even with members of his own family. Police said further action will be taken as required.

The incident was captured on CCTV footage from cameras installed in one of the nearby buildings.

In the video, Ranjith is seen stepping out of his house wearing a cap. He notices the boy holding a badminton shuttle bat, runs towards him, kicks him on the back, and then walks away. The older children present at the spot immediately informed the boy’s parents about the incident. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritu Kumari

Trainee Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Green Card Lottery
Trump Pauses Green Card Lottery After Deadly Brown University, MIT Shootings
Comet 3I/ATLAS
3I/ATLAS Viewing Guide: When & Where To See Tonight’s Rare Interstellar Comet
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result 19-12-2025 Suvarna Keralam SK-32 Lucky Draw SHORTLY
afghanistan earthquake today
BREAKING | Afghanistan Earthquake Today: 5.7 Magnitude Quake Jolts Hindu Kush
Bangladesh protests
Media Offices Torched: What's Happening in Bangladesh After Osman Hadi's Death
Technology
Samsung Unveils Details Of New Exynos Chipset For Galaxy S26
Mahua Moitra
Cash-For-Query Case: Delhi HC Quashes Lokpal Sanction Against Mahua Moitra
CAT 2025
CAT Result 2025 Expected Today? Here’s How To Download The Scorecard
Mumbai Weather
Mumbai Weather: Cold Waves Weaken, Daytime Temperatures Turn Comfortable
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Out: How To Download Response Sheets At brlps.in