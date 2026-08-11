/Bengaluru man checks into 5-star hotel with 2 daughters, then kills them

Bengaluru: A 40-year-old man was found seriously injured in a five-star hotel in Bengaluru after his two daughters, aged 10 and 5, were found dead in the same room in a suspected murder-suicide case.
Identified as SG Imran, the man was found lying in a pool of blood in the toilet with a cut to his neck. His daughters were found dead on a bed just metres away.
Hotel security staff rushed Imran to Manipal Hospital, where he is being treated in critical condition. The police said they suspect that he strangled his daughters before attempting to take his own life.
According to police sources, the man suspected his wife of having an affair. Investigators quoted him as saying, "I did not want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself."
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths and have yet to establish whether the reason given by Imran was the actual motive.
According to the police, he and his two daughters had checked into the hotel on Monday evening. The incident came to light on Tuesday afternoon when hotel cleaning staff went to the room.
Deputy Commissioner of Police GK Mithun Kumar said the staff knocked on the door at around 4 pm but received no response. They then entered the room and found the two girls dead.
"A person named Imran and his two daughters checked in at a hotel yesterday evening. This evening, at around 4:00 pm, when the hotel's cleaning staff went and knocked on the door, no one responded. Upon entering the room, they found the two daughters dead. Their bodies were lying on the bed. He (the father) had also attempted suicide by trying to slit his throat with a knife," he said.
The officer said Imran had told police that he was responsible for the deaths of his daughters. "He has stated that he killed them himself...We are registering a murder case. We will take this up and investigate further," Kumar said.
The police have registered a murder case and are trying to establish what happened in the hotel room before the children's deaths.
Investigators have so far identified Imran as a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru. The police are also trying to contact his family members to establish more details about his personal circumstances and the events leading up to the incident.
Kumar said investigators are still examining the motive and the sequence of events. "We have found out that he is a resident of Nagawara. What his profession is, whether the reason he mentioned is the actual motive and how exactly things unfolded will only be known after we contact his family members," he said.
The statement about his wife is therefore being treated as part of the investigation rather than an established explanation for the deaths.
The police will also examine evidence from the hotel room and speak to hotel staff and other people who may have information about the family's stay.
The two girls were found together on the bed, while their father was found injured in the toilet. Investigators are now working to establish the exact sequence of events between the family's arrival at the hotel on Monday evening and the discovery of the bodies on Tuesday afternoon.
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