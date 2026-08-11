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  • /Bengaluru man checks into 5-star hotel with 2 daughters, then kills them

Bengaluru man checks into 5-star hotel with 2 daughters, then kills them

The police are investigating the deaths and checking the family's background. The father, who survived the incident, is in critical condition.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 11, 2026, 06:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 06:58 AM IST
Bengaluru man checks into 5-star hotel with 2 daughters, then kills them
Image Credit: Representative image

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