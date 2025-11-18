Bengaluru: Man Sends Threat To ‘Blast Metro Station’ Over Alleged Harassment Of Ex-Wife

A man allegedly sent a bomb threat email claiming that his divorced wife, a staffer with the Bengaluru Metro, was being harassed, police said on Tuesday. The threat email warning of a blast at a metro station triggered panic within the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

The message was sent by an unidentified person to the official BMRCL email address around 11.30 p.m. on November 14. Following the development, BMRCL lodged a complaint with the Wilson Garden police. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR and initiated further investigation.

According to police, the sender alleged that his divorced wife, who works as metro staff, was being subjected to mental harassment after her duty hours. He threatened that if such harassment continued, he would “blast one of the metro stations.”

The email also stated that he would act like a terrorist and claimed that the threat was specifically directed against Kannadigas. After receiving and verifying the email, a BMRCL official filed a complaint at the Wilson Garden police station. The police have registered an FIR under relevant BNS sections related to criminal intimidation.

Earlier, on August 7, the discovery of a suspicious object near Lalbagh metro station by a staffer caused a scare in the city amid the police's efforts to ensure adequate security ahead of Republic Day. Police later confirmed it to be a hoax bomb threat.

Commuters who spotted the unattended bag quickly informed metro security personnel. Initial checks with a metal detector raised concerns, prompting authorities to escalate the matter.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, along with local police and a fire unit, arrived swiftly and sealed off the area as a precaution. After a thorough inspection, officials declared the situation a false alarm — the bag contained only tools.

Shortly afterward, Manjunath Jadhav, a technician working with HAL’s Aircraft Wing, arrived at the scene and informed authorities that the bag was his.

Jadhav had returned from a training programme in Haryana the same day and was commuting home with multiple bags. In the process, he accidentally left the toolbox behind, police said.