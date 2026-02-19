Rs 2 lakh a month for a baby? Bengaluru couple's eye-watering expense breakdown goes viral | Watch video

A Bengaluru-based content creator has sparked a heated discussion on living costs in urban areas after sharing that she and her husband spend nearly ₹2 lakh each month to raise their 10-month-old baby. The video, posted by a parenting influencer, details the shocking costs of maintaining a household in India’s Silicon Valley. With expenses like a ₹1 lakh home loan EMI and a ₹20,000 monthly nanny fee, the reel has gone viral, attracting millions of views and a wave of mixed reactions from parents nationwide.

The housing crunch: Double payments

According to the creator, housing is the couple's biggest financial burden. They are currently paying for two properties at the same time:

Current rent & maintenance: ₹63,000 (₹54,000 rent plus ₹9,000 maintenance for a 3BHK in a gated community).

Under-construction EMI: ₹1,00,000 for a flat they have booked but have yet to move into.

Utilities: WiFi, electricity, and cooking gas add about ₹4,600 to their monthly expenses.

Childcare and domestic help

The couple, both in high-level corporate jobs, said that outsourcing household chores is vital for their work-life balance.

The nanny: ₹20,000 per month for a 9-hour shift. This includes baby massage, laundry, feeding, and putting the baby to sleep.

Domestic staff: ₹11,200 total for a maid and two cooks (one for breakfast and lunch and another for dinner).

Lifestyle, travel, and premium groceries

In addition to fixed bills, the family’s lifestyle shows the high cost of living in urban areas:

Groceries & milk: ₹21,000 (including ₹6,000 for a premium milk subscription).

Travel & leisure: The couple budgets about ₹17,000 monthly for staycations, dining out, and flights (averaged over three annual trips).

Medical care: ₹3,000 per month for the baby’s vaccinations and regular health check-ups.

The internet reacts

Their openness about finances prompted many users to ask about the couple’s income. The creator explained that she works as a strategy consultant and her husband is a group manager, and both earn "six-digit salaries."

"This is exactly why I would not have kids if I cannot afford this," one user commented, while another from Ahmedabad said, "Thank God we’re living in a different city."

Monthly budget summary (Feb 2026)

The monthly budget for this Bengaluru family as of February 2026 is dominated by a staggering ₹1,63,000 allocated toward housing, which covers both their current rent and an ongoing home loan EMI. Childcare and household maintenance also form a significant portion of their outgoings, with ₹31,200 spent on a dedicated nanny and domestic cooks to manage their daily routine.

Daily essentials and lifestyle choices add another layer to the bill, including ₹21,000 for groceries and premium milk, alongside ₹17,000 set aside for leisure activities and travel. When including ₹7,000 for medical check-ups and miscellaneous costs, the couple's total monthly expenditure reaches nearly ₹2.4 lakh, reflecting the high financial stakes of raising a child in India's tech capital.

