Bengaluru prepares for 12-hour weekend power cuts: Check full list of affected areas

Residents in many parts of Bengaluru and nearby regions should get ready for significant power outages this weekend, Saturday, January 31, and Sunday, February 1, 2026. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) announced planned shutdowns for essential maintenance and upgrades. Power will be cut from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.

Why is the power supply being interrupted?

Officials said these outages are a preventive step to strengthen the city's power grid before the busy summer months. Key tasks include:

Infrastructure upgrades: Replacing old transmission lines and installing higher-capacity conductors.

Substation maintenance: Servicing substations to improve load handling and avoid unexpected breakdowns.

Grid reliability: Improving long-term stability to ensure a steady supply during peak usage times.

Areas likely to be affected

The following areas, mainly on the outskirts and in industrial zones, will likely see disruptions:

Primary zones: Sarjapura, Attibele (and its Industrial Area), Anekal, and nearby villages.

Key localities: Samanduru, Balagaranahalli, Manchanahalli, Dasanapura, Balluru, and Harohalli.

Other affected regions: Kamblipura, Chikkanahalli, Indlabele, and nearby areas connected to these feeders.

Preparation checklist for residents

To lessen the impact of a 12-hour blackout, authorities suggest the following steps:

Charge all devices: Make sure mobile phones, laptops, and power banks are fully charged before 6 a.m.

Water storage: Fill all overhead tanks and buckets, as electric water pumps will not work.

Backup systems: Check fuel levels for generators and ensure inverter batteries are charged.

Work-from-Home planning: If you have remote work, find a space with a backup power source or adjust your schedule.

Kitchen readiness: Grind masalas or do heavy kitchen tasks that need electricity on Friday evening.

Restoration timeline

Power is expected to return in phases between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. However, officials clarified that some areas may get electricity back sooner than others, depending on how complex the maintenance is at each site. Residents can contact the BESCOM helpline at 1912 for real-time updates specific to their area.

