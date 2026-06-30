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  • /Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead at homestay near Nandi Hills, family alleges 'love jihad'

Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead at homestay near Nandi Hills, family alleges 'love jihad'

Police recovered a rope and tablets but found no external injuries, and are probing murder, suicide and poisoning angles while awaiting post-mortem and forensic reports.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 03:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead at homestay near Nandi Hills, family alleges 'love jihad'
Image Credit: X.

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