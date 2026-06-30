/Bengaluru physiotherapist found dead at homestay near Nandi Hills, family alleges 'love jihad'

A young physiotherapist from Bengaluru was found dead at a homestay near Nandi Hills in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Monday. The case took a dramatic turn after her family accused her boyfriend of years of harassment and alleged involvement in her death. Police, however, said the investigation is at an early stage and no conclusion has been reached.
The woman's mother, T.R. Geetha, spoke to the media and claimed that her daughter had faced repeated harassment from her boyfriend, Sanjeet Ali, a resident of Kerala.
According to Geetha, her daughter, Sai Surabhi, met Ali through mutual friends while studying at Dayananda Sagar College in Bengaluru.
She alleged that problems began after Ali expressed his desire to be in a relationship with Surabhi. Geetha said she had earlier approached both the Kumaraswamy Layout and Banashankari police stations with complaints regarding the issue.
She further claimed that police intervention had helped bring her daughter back home after an earlier episode. According to the family, Surabhi later underwent treatment at rehabilitation centres and had returned to a normal and healthy life before the incident.
Police said Surabhi was found dead under unclear circumstances at a homestay located within the Nandi Police Station limits.
Sanjeet Ali was found unconscious in the same room and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators said the couple had reportedly been staying at the homestay for three days. During the search, police recovered a rope, tablets, signs of vomiting and a pillow from the room.
Officials said there were no visible external injuries on Surabhi's body. There were also no blood-related wounds that could immediately point to a cause of death.
Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi said investigators are examining every possible angle.
According to police, it is too early to determine whether the case involves murder, suicide, a suicide pact, or poisoning. The exact cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem examination and forensic reports are completed.
During the investigation, police learned that Surabhi and Ali had reportedly been in a relationship for some time.
Officials said the couple had previously left home together, leading Surabhi's family to file a missing person's complaint. She later returned home, but her parents reportedly opposed the relationship.
Police also found that Surabhi had recently visited the Sports Authority of India campus near Muddenahalli as a volunteer.
Investigators suspect Ali may have known about her visit and booked the homestay before she arrived there. However, police stressed that all possibilities remain under investigation.
Police said Ali's statement could play an important role in understanding the events leading to Surabhi's death.
His statement will be recorded once doctors declare him fit to speak. Until then, investigators are relying on forensic evidence, witness accounts and digital records to establish what happened inside the homestay.
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