/Bengaluru quarry collapse kills 7 migrant workers; PM Modi expresses grief

At least seven migrant labourers from Bihar died after a massive boulder collapsed at a stone quarry in Madapattana village in Bengaluru South taluk early on Thursday. Several others were injured, while rescue teams fear more workers may still be trapped under the debris. Authorities have launched rescue operations and the death toll is expected to rise as efforts continue.
The incident occurred at the Kaveri Crusher unit in Madapattana village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Tavarekere Police Station.
According to officials, a massive boulder collapsed at the quarry site, trapping workers who were present at the location. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and began search operations.
Reacting to the tragedy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed sorrow over the loss of lives.
In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in stone quarry in Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM Narendra Modi."
Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in stone quarry in Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka. I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 2, 2026
Reacting to the tragedy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said strict action would be taken against quarry operators who fail to follow safety rules.
"The boulder collapse at the crusher unit in Madapattana, Bengaluru South taluk, in which seven workers lost their lives, has caused me profound grief," he said.
"I pray that God grants eternal peace to the departed souls, gives their families the strength to bear this loss, and blesses the injured with a speedy recovery," he added.
"Ensuring the safety and protection of workers employed in stone quarries is the responsibility of quarry owners. The government will take appropriate action against quarries that violate safety regulations," he further said.
Meanwhile, Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar alleged that the accident was caused by widespread illegal quarrying in the area.
He demanded that officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Forest Department, Police Department and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board be named in the case.
Speaking to reporters, Somashekar said he had repeatedly raised concerns about illegal quarrying, especially after the death of a pregnant leopard in the same region.
"I had questioned the Forest Department and the Mines and Geology Department. I had also raised the issue before the Petitions Committee," he said.
According to Somashekar, around 10 workers were preparing for blasting operations when the accident occurred.
He alleged that quarrying activity was taking place at a higher location when a massive boulder, along with a Hitachi excavator, rolled down and struck the workers below.
"Out of the 10 workers at the site, seven died on the spot. I am also receiving information that another injured worker has succumbed," he said.
Somashekar alleged that illegal quarrying was being carried out with the support of officials from various government departments.
"This is a completely illegal business. I have repeatedly raised these issues in the Assembly. I had convened a meeting of quarry owners at a resort and instructed them not to engage in illegal quarrying and to strictly follow safety measures," he said.
"I had clearly directed them to carry out only authorised blasting operations and warned them against illegal blasting. The blasts have been affecting wildlife as well as residents. I also held meetings with officials of the Mines and Geology Department and the Forest Department. The issue was discussed three times before the Petitions Committee, but it was eventually hushed up," he alleged.
He also referred to an earlier leopard death case and claimed that investigations into that matter had been suppressed.
"I will bring the seriousness of this incident to the notice of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. This is not a joke; it concerns the lives of eight to ten people. Officials from the Mines and Geology Department, Forest Department, Police and the Pollution Control Board should all be made accused in the FIR," he demanded.
"The officials should be named as Accused No. 1, Accused No. 2 and so on. Only then will such deaths stop. They are influential people, and they will try to hush up the matter," he alleged.
Somashekar further claimed that the quarry belongs to the family of the President of the Karnataka Stone Quarrying Owners' Association.
"The family owns the quarry; they have deep pockets, and they will try to manage the situation. Regardless of who owns the quarry or whose boulder it was, if illegal activities have taken place, the accused must be arrested immediately. The families of the deceased deserve justice," he said.
He added that the identities of all the deceased had not yet been confirmed and said he would meet the Chief Minister to seek strict action.
"More important than compensation is action against illegal and negligent quarrying. The quarry owners must be arrested, and compensation should be recovered from them," he said.
Responding to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said he would seek a detailed report.
"I will obtain complete information. If there are aspects that come under my department, appropriate action will be initiated. Quarry licences are issued by the Deputy Commissioners and the Mines and Geology Department. There are several illegal quarries operating in the state. We will verify the facts and take action against illegal quarrying sites wherever violations are found," he said.
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