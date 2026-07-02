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  • /Bengaluru quarry collapse kills 7 migrant workers; PM Modi expresses grief

Bengaluru quarry collapse kills 7 migrant workers; PM Modi expresses grief

Several workers were injured and rescue teams fear more people may be trapped. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
Bengaluru quarry collapse kills 7 migrant workers; PM Modi expresses grief
Image Credit: IANS. Bengaluru quarry collapse tragedy.

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