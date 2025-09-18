Bengaluru Rains: Yellow Alert Issued As Overnight Downpour Causes Flooding And Traffic Chaos
The IMD has issued a yellow alert, forecasting more showers and urging residents to take caution as the monsoon spell continues.
Torrential, persistent rain pounded Bengaluru during Wednesday night and Thursday morning, depositing a welcome relief in temperature as well as general disorder. The night-long rains caused extensive waterlogging and traffic congestion in many areas of the city.
Yellow Alert Declared, Predictions For Further Rain
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, with light to moderate rain forecast over the next three days. The rains are likely to bring relief from heat, as the temperature will dip by two to four degrees Celsius. But high humidity is also on the cards.
Commuters Have Been Advised To Exercise Caution
The rain caused instant trouble for commuters. Multiple advisories were issued by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police, with one of the major traffic routes, Lavelle Road, being briefly shut down following a tree fall. There was waterlogging at Hunasamaranahalli as well, causing Airport Road to slow down to crawl pace.
The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) has predicted additional "scattered to widespread light to moderate rains" with isolated heavy spells. The IMD has asked people to restrict movement and exercise precautions as the rainy spell persists.
