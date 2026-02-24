Bengaluru road rage case: 65 year old man thrashed in the middle of the road

Bengaluru: A 65 year old elderly man was assaulted by a young man in the middle of the road in Bengaluru's Nagadevanahalli over a minor dispute. As per the reports, the car driver followed the 65 year old man walking on the road and thrashed him even as bystanders tried to intervene and defuse the situation, the assault continued. The incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, was captured on CCTV cameras.



As per Ndtv reports, Nanjundappa, a 65 year old elderly man was walking along with road when a man named Naveen approached from behind in a car and honked asking him to give space to pass by. Nanjundappa told him that the road was enough wide to pass through.

Angered by the exchange, Naveen allegedly began hurling abuses at the elderly man. As the argument escalated, his parents came out of the house after hearing the commotion and attempted to calm both sides. However, Naveen stepped out of the car and moved towards the elderly man, even as his mother tried to restrain him.

CCTV footage of the incident shows Naveen’s father urging Nanjundappa to drop the issue and leave. Meanwhile, his mother, along with another woman, is seen pushing Naveen back inside the house in an effort to prevent the situation from spiralling further.

Police said that as Nanjundappa walked nearly 200 metres away from the scene, Naveen allegedly drove ahead, intercepted him and resumed the assault. His mother once again tried to pull him back into the car, but the confrontation flared up again.

According to the complaint, Naveen dragged the elderly man along the road, knocked him to the ground and continued to beat him despite bystanders attempting to step in. He also allegedly assaulted another man who came forward in support of Nanjundappa. The scuffle, which included pushing, collar-grabbing and slaps, is said to have unfolded over a stretch of nearly 100 metres.

After the incident, Nanjundappa approached the local police station and lodged a complaint. Acting on his statement and CCTV footage from the area, police registered a case and arrested Naveen.