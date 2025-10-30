Caught On Camera: Delivery Agent Murdered In Bengaluru After Car Chase, Couple Arrested For Murder

Bengaluru witnessed a horrifying incident of road rage when a 24-year-old food delivery executive lost his life after a couple allegedly chased and deliberately hit their vehicle against his scooter. The accident on the evening of October 25 has now been upgraded to murder based on CCTV footage that confirmed that the attack was made intentionally.

The Deadly Collision And Victim Identification

The victim, Darshan (24), a food delivery boy from Kembattalli, was hit from behind while traveling on his gearless scooter at Nataraja Layout. The forceful impact killed him on the spot. His friend Varun, riding pillion, was injured. Darshan was a bachelor and left behind his parents and sister.

The first report filed by Darshan's sister at the JP Nagar Traffic Police was a hit-and-run, since the nature of the offense could not be known at that moment.

CCTV Captures Deliberate Chase And Ramming

Police inquiry soon revealed that the accident was not a collision but a deliberate action of revenge after a petty quarrel.

The Catalyst: The entire episode started at around 9 PM when Darshan's scooter roughly touched the right-rear view mirror of the car belonging to the accused.

The Chase: Even after Darshan apologized and sped away to finish his order, an angry driver by the name of Manoj Kumar took a U-turn and started chasing the scooter.

The Act: Within minutes, CCTV cameras filmed the car deliberately ramming the scooter from the back before speeding away. The video played a critical role in transforming the case from a hit-and-run to a murder case.

Accused Identified And Arrested

The arrested duo has been named as Manoj Kumar (32), a Keralan and a Kalaripayattu martial arts instructor, and his wife, Aarati Sharma (30), from Jammu & Kashmir. The duo has been residents of Bengaluru for many years.

The investigators made an important finding by going through more CCTV footage:

Masked Return: The duo was photographed returning to the scene of the crime at approximately 9:40 PM, clad in masks, in an effort to claim broken pieces which had fallen off their vehicle during the fatal accident.

Confession: Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Lokesh Jagalasar confirmed the arrest, adding both Manoj and Aarati confessed to their roles in the fatal road rage accident. The case has been handed over to the Puttenahalli police for further proceedings.

