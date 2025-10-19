The infamous traffic-congested roads of Bengaluru have reached a state of surreal quiet, emptying dramatically as millions of citizens left for their hometowns before the Diwali and Deepavali festivals. The city, which was last week torn apart by paralyzing gridlock, is being described by commuters today as "eerily quiet."

Commuters Enjoy 'Ghost Town' Heaven

The surprise absence of congestion has brought both relief and laughter to the handful of residents who commute into the technology center.

Traffic Disappears: One thrilled commuter posted their experience on social media, joking about the suddenly punctual commute times: "Umm, half of Bangalore is deserted, so I can get to Indiranagar in 15 mins, MG Road in 20 mins, and the airport in an hour."

A City of Outsiders: Another social media user made the phenomenon a tongue-in-cheek observation, postulating that the city's population is mostly migratory: "What do I do in Bangalore? Roads are empty. Seems like everyone except Bangaloreans live in Bangalore."

Tier-1 Cities Deserted: Comparable reports are coming in from all over India, with one posting encapsulating the scene: "Currently, all the Tier 1 cities are effectively deserted. Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, all ghost towns currently."

From Gridlock to Grid-Clear in Days

The present quietness is a sharp contrast to the traffic bedlam that greeted the start of the festive exodus.

Recent Mayhem: Just days ago, drivers were stuck in brutal traffic congestion, with one case on the Outer Ring Road taking a two-hour crawl to travel a paltry 12 kilometers.

Predicted Exodus: Officials had put out travel advisories on all key exit points like Hebbal, Mysuru Road, and Hosur Road, expecting the heavy outbound traffic.

The Lingering Lull

For those who opted to remain or were unable to leave, the extended festival weekend represents a welcome and pleasant experience of the otherwise frenetic city. The cacophony of car horns has diminished, and the city's pace of business continues with an uncommon, tranquil background, a welcome respite from the perpetual clog.

