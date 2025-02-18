Bengaluru’s Drinking Water Woes: Govt Issues ₹5,000 Fine For Misuse, Non-Essential Use

Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka, is grappling with a severe water crisis as rising temperatures and plummeting groundwater levels have led to acute water shortages. In response, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced a ban on the use of drinking water for non-essential activities. Violators of this order will face a hefty fine of ₹5,000.

The decision was announced by BWSSB Chairman Dr. Ram Prasath Manohar, who issued an official order outlining the restrictions. According to the order, activities such as washing vehicles, gardening, construction of buildings and roads, decorative fountains for entertainment, and road cleaning have been classified as "non-essential" and are now prohibited from using drinking water. However, malls and cinema halls have been exempted from this ban and are permitted to use water as usual.

The ban has been enforced under Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964. The order also specifies that individuals or entities found violating the restrictions will be fined ₹5,000. Repeat offenders will face additional penalties, with a daily fine of ₹500 for continuous non-compliance.

In its order, the BWSSB highlighted the urgency of the situation, citing the city's rising temperatures and the lack of rainfall in recent months, which have significantly depleted groundwater levels. "It is crucial to prevent water wastage in Bengaluru at this time," the order stated. Officials emphasized that the move was necessary to tackle the city's growing water crisis and ensure that drinking water is prioritized for essential use.

The BWSSB has urged residents to "use water judiciously" and report any violations of the order immediately. Citizens can inform the authorities by calling the BWSSB call center at 1916.

The water crisis in Bengaluru has been exacerbated by the city's rapid urbanization and increasing population, which have put immense pressure on its water resources. With groundwater levels declining and rainfall patterns becoming increasingly erratic, the city's reliance on external water sources, such as the Cauvery River, has grown. However, these sources are also under strain, prompting the need for stringent measures to conserve water.

Residents have expressed mixed reactions to the ban. While some have welcomed the move as a necessary step to address the crisis, others have raised concerns about its impact on daily activities and businesses. "It's a tough situation, but we need to prioritize drinking water over everything else," said a local resident. "However, the authorities should also focus on long-term solutions like rainwater harvesting and better water management."

As Bengaluru braces for a challenging summer, the BWSSB's order underscores the need for collective action to conserve water. With the city's water resources under unprecedented stress, the success of these measures will depend on the cooperation of its residents and the implementation of sustainable water management practices.

*Credits: Information sourced from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and local reports.*