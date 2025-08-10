Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line Operations Starts: Route, Stations, Distance, Cost, Other Details

Bengaluru took a big leap in improving its public transport on Sunday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the much-anticipated Yellow Line of the Namma Metro. This new corridor promises to ease the daily grind of traffic jams for countless commuters by offering a faster and more convenient alternative.

Stretching over 19 kilometers, the Yellow Line connects RV Road (Ragigudda) in the north to Bommasandra in the south, running through some of the city’s busiest and most important hubs. The route includes 16 elevated stations key stops like Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, HSR Layout, Electronic City, and more, making it a vital link for office-goers, students, and residents alike.

This addition is part of the Metro Phase-2 project and is built with an investment of around Rs 7,160 crore. With this new line, Bengaluru’s metro network expands to over 96 kilometers, bringing rapid transit closer to millions of people. Officials expect the Yellow Line to serve over 600,000 passengers daily, significantly cutting down travel time and reducing pressure on the city’s often clogged roads.

The launch is more than just a new metro line; it’s a reflection of Bengaluru’s growing commitment to sustainable urban transport. Alongside the Yellow Line, other upgrades in the metro system, like improved last-mile connectivity and better facilities at stations, are being developed to make commuting easier and safer.

For daily commuters, the Yellow Line is a game-changer. Starting early morning and running till late at night, it promises timely services with frequent trains. Whether you’re heading to work, college, or just exploring the city, this metro line opens up a faster, cleaner, and more efficient way to move around.

With Bengaluru’s metro network steadily growing, the city is steadily shaping into a modern urban center where public transport can truly compete with private vehicles. For residents tired of long traffic snarls, the Yellow Line couldn’t have come at a better time.