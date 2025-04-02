A teacher from Bengaluru was arrested on charges of extorting money and blackmailing a student's father.

The Bengaluru Police said that the pre-school teacher had been in an affair with the student's father.

Bengaluru's City Crime Branch (CCB) arrested the teacher, Sridevi Rudagi (25), and two others, Ganesh Kale and Sagar, for allegedly extorting Rs. 4 lakh from the victim and blackmailing him, with photos and videos for Rs. 20 lakh more, ANI reported.

As per ANI, the police informed that the victim is a trader living in the western Bengaluru neighbourhood with his wife and three daughters. He had enrolled his youngest child, 5, in the school in 2023.

The victim met Rudagi and contact was established. Furthermore, both used separate SIM cards and communicated through video calls and messages.

The teacher then extorted Rs. 4 lakh from the victim. Then she demanded over Rs. 15 lakh at the beginning of 2025. But when he hesitated, Rudagi visited his home on the pretext of borrowing Rs. 50,000.

Later, the business of the student's father suffered setbacks, so he decided to relocate his family to Gujarat and therefore needed the child's Transfer Certificate from the school, according to ANI.

When he reached the school, he was cornered in Rudagi's office, where Kale and Sagar were also present, as per the victim. Sagar showed him the private photographs and videos and demanded Rs. 20 lakh or those would be revealed. After this, the victim stated that he tried to reason with them and also negotiated a payment of Rs. 15 lakh with an initial payment of Rs. 1.9 lakh.

Later, on March 17, Rudagi called him in order to remind him of the payment- Rs. 1 lakh each for Sagar and Kale, Rs. 8 lakh for herself, and Rs. 5 lakh for a former police officer. When he was unable to bear it any longer, he informed the police.

The police quickly established that the police officer had no connection, according to the news agency. Following this, the three, Rudagi, Sagar, and Kale, were arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

(with ANI inputs)