/Bengaluru security guard arrested over alleged Pak Taliban links, terror plot against Pakistan Army

A 25-year-old security guard in Bengaluru allegedly involved in plotting a terror attack against the Pakistan military in collusion with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been arrested here following joint action by central intelligence agencies and local police, officials said. The suspect, identified as Asaful Malik Bin Abed Malik, was detained from the Bommasandra Industrial Area. According to investigators, preliminary probes revealed that Malik was in direct contact with TTP operatives functioning out of hideouts in Afghanistan.