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Bengaluru security guard arrested over alleged Pak Taliban links, terror plot against Pakistan Army

A 25-year-old security guard was arrested in Bengaluru over alleged links to the Pakistan Taliban and plans to attack the Pakistan military.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 05:30 PM IST
Bengaluru security guard arrested over alleged Pak Taliban links, terror plot against Pakistan Army
Image Credit: X/@PakPMO, IANS. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir and Asaful Malik.

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