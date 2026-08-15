/Bengaluru security guard arrested over alleged Pak Taliban links, terror plot against Pakistan Army

A 25-year-old security guard in Bengaluru allegedly involved in plotting a terror attack against the Pakistan military in collusion with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has been arrested here following joint action by central intelligence agencies and local police, officials said. The suspect, identified as Asaful Malik Bin Abed Malik, was detained from the Bommasandra Industrial Area. According to investigators, preliminary probes revealed that Malik was in direct contact with TTP operatives functioning out of hideouts in Afghanistan.
The suspect, identified as Asaful Malik Bin Abed Malik, was detained from the Bommasandra Industrial Area. A native of West Bengal, Malik had been living in the Jigani area while working at a local firm.
Hebbagodi Police arrested 25-year-old Asaful Malik in Bommasandra Industrial Area for allegedly plotting an attack against the Pakistan Army. Police said he had contacted an alleged TTP member based in Afghanistan, sought an Afghanistan visa, and possessed messages and audio… pic.twitter.com/oqd59oRevj— IANS (@ians_india) August 14, 2026
During interrogation, investigators found that Malik had posted multiple radical messages on social media platforms. He openly criticised the Pakistan Armed Forces, accusing them of committing atrocities against civilians and mosques inside Pakistan.
Police officials said his radicalisation deepened as he followed global geopolitical events. Malik allegedly posted content accusing the Pakistani military of failing to support Palestinians and secretly favouring Israel in the ongoing Middle East conflict.
These online activities allegedly led him to connect on Facebook with Imran Ahindar, an active member of the TTP based in Afghanistan. Malik allegedly contacted Ahindar seeking operational help to carry out targeted strikes against Pakistani military targets.
Investigators seized Malik's smartphone and recovered audio notes and chat logs that allegedly detailed plans to launch an attack. The digital evidence also showed that Malik had obtained a passport and started an online visa application to travel to Afghanistan and join TTP handlers. However, he could not make the trip before law enforcement intervened.
Following the initial questioning, officers registered a formal case at Hebbagodi Police Station. Law enforcement agencies invoked Section 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The provision covers conspiring, attempting, abetting, advising, inciting or knowingly facilitating the commission of a terrorist act.
Specialised anti-terror units and local police teams are now examining Malik's digital footprint, bank accounts and local contacts. The investigation is also aimed at finding out whether he had any local accomplices who may have assisted him in Karnataka. Authorities are continuing to examine the alleged cross-border links and the communications between Malik and the TTP member in Afghanistan.
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