Bengaluru Shock: Woman Booked For Stalking And Threatening A Police Inspector

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against a woman for allegedly harassing and stalking a serving police inspector and threatening to die by suicide to force him into a relationship. The alleged actions are said to have affected routine work at a police station in Bengaluru.

What Exactly Happened?

According to the complaint, Police Inspector Satish GJ, who is the Station House Officer of Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station, has been posted there since August 19, says the reports of NDTV.

The alleged harassment began on October 30, when he started receiving repeated WhatsApp calls on his official phone from an unknown number. When he answered, the caller identified herself as Sanjana, also known as Vanaja, a local resident, and claimed she was in love with him. She allegedly spoke in a confused manner and repeatedly pressured him to return her feelings.

At first, the inspector thought it was a prank and chose to ignore the calls. However, the calls continued and soon started coming from several different phone numbers. He eventually blocked all the numbers, but the alleged harassment did not stop.

According to the complaint, the woman later contacted the inspector from another number, claiming to be a Congress worker with political connections and allegedly threatened to use her influence if he ignored her. Calls were also reportedly made from senior offices asking about her “case,” even though she had never filed any complaint, the inspector said.

She allegedly visited the police station in his absence and claimed to be his relative and also left flowers and sweets in his office despite being warned. On November 7, 2025, she reportedly handed him an envelope containing letters with love messages, suicide threats, and strips of tablets. One note allegedly included a message written in blood.

Police said the woman continued to harass the inspector despite repeated warnings and had shown similar behaviour toward other officers in the past. After she allegedly returned to the station on December 12, threatened suicide, and warned of damaging his reputation, the inspector filed a complaint. According to NDTV, A case has now been registered and further investigation is underway.