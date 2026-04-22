Bengaluru shocker: Blindfolded, limbs tied, burnt alive - Woman arrested for murdering boyfriend

Karnataka Police have arrested a lover on charges of killing her boyfriend after tying him up and setting him on fire under the pretext of a Western-style proposal. The incident was reported within the Bidadi Police Station limits, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Kiran, and the arrested lover as Prema. The deceased and the accused woman were reportedly working in the same company and had been in a relationship for the past few days. The shocking murder case has come to light after the accused lover was grilled by the police. The young woman has been accused of killing her boyfriend by allegedly tying him up, covering his eyes, pouring petrol on him, and setting him on fire after luring him with a so-called Western-style surprise proposal, according to police.

Police further stated that on Tuesday, as her mother and brother were not at home, the accused woman allegedly called Kiran to her residence. The woman allegedly told Kiran that she would propose to him in a foreign style. Trusting her, Kiran reportedly allowed her to be blindfolded and have his hands and legs tied with a rope. When he questioned why he was being tied so tightly, she allegedly convinced him by saying, “This is foreign style, stay calm.”

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Once Kiran was completely tied up, the woman allegedly poured petrol on him and set him on fire. Unable to escape the flames, Kiran was burnt alive. Police have also gathered information that the woman allegedly recorded the entire act on her mobile phone. Initially, when questioned by police, the woman claimed she was inside the toilet when she heard a sound, and that she came out to find Kiran had set himself on fire. However, closed-circuit television footage and preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that Kiran had not brought any petrol can when he arrived on his bike.

This has led investigators to suspect that the petrol may have been arranged by the woman beforehand. Police also suspect her as she did not suffer any minor injuries. Neighbours had alerted the police after hearing Kiran’s shouts and cries. However, by the time the police, fire, and emergency services personnel arrived, Kiran had already been completely burnt.

Immediately after the incident, Bidadi Police reached the spot and took the woman into custody. Police are now interrogating her to establish the motive behind the crime and to verify why the alleged act was recorded on her mobile phone. Preliminary probe has revealed that the victim was preparing to marry someone else and had already started avoiding the accused’s calls and texts. The police have yet to issue an official statement in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway.