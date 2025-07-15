Bengaluru Shocker: College Student Raped, Blackmailed By Lecturers, Their Friend; Arrested

In a shocking development, two lecturers and their friend allegedly raped and blackmailed a student. The two teachers and their friend have been arrested for raping the student on multiple occasions. The accused have been identified as Physics lecturer Narendra, Biology lecturer Sandeep and their friend Anoop, who worked at a private college, according to media reports.

According to the complaint filed by the student with the Bengaluru police, the girl alleged that Narendra texted her first on the pretext of sharing academic notes. The two gradually built a friendship through constant chatting. The student alleged that Narendra then called her to Anoop's room in Bengaluru, where he raped her and threatened her with consequences if she spoke about the incident to anybody, said media reports.

The student alleged that Narendra's friend Sandeep approached her days later while demanding sexual favours but when she resisted, he blackmailed her by claiming that he had photos and videos of her with Narendra. Then, Sandeep also raped her at Anoop's residence. Anoop then also blackmailed and threatened the student with CCTV footage of her entering his room and sexually assaulted her, said reports.

The student was shellshocked and could not share the grief with anyone. She was traumatised but when her parents visited her in Bengaluru, she confided in them and narrated her ordeal. Her family then first approached the Karnataka State Women's Commission and then they filed a complaint at the Marathahalli Police Station.

The two lecturers and their friend has been arrested and further investigation is in progress.

Notably, the incident comes in the backdrop of the self-immolation of a school student in Odisha after the Principal demanded sexual favours. These incidents have put a spotlight on the vulnerability girls face during their educational journey.