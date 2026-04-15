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NewsIndiaBengaluru shocker: Man throws bedridden mother from 4th floor; arrested - What we know so far
BENGALURU MURDER

Bengaluru shocker: Man throws bedridden mother from 4th floor; arrested - What we know so far

A man in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly killing his bedridden mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building. The accused allegedly committed the act as he was unable to take care of his mother. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 10:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bengaluru shocker: Man throws bedridden mother from 4th floor; arrested - What we know so far Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pexels

A chilling incident has emerged from Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a man was arrested for allegedly killing his bedridden mother by throwing her from the fourth floor of a building. 

The accused has reportedly been identified as Venkatesh C. (42), also known as Dasharath, a resident of Third Stage, BEML Layout in RR Nagar. Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as 75-year-old Savithramma.

IANS reported that, according to the police, the accused allegedly committed the act as he was unable to take care of his mother. 

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The man reportedly carried his mother in his arms to the fourth floor and threw her from there, leading to her death on the spot.

Police action

The accused was living in a rented house, and a complaint in connection with the case was lodged by the house owner, Vikram, who has also issued a statement regarding the incident. 

The police have registered a case under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter. 

The accused was arrested on Wednesday. Further details on the incident are awaited.

Karnataka triple murder 

Earlier, in a separate incident, a triple murder case was reported from Karnataka’s Vijayanagara district on January 31, where a man allegedly killed his father, mother, and sister and later tried to mislead the police by filing a missing persons complaint in Bengaluru.

The accused, Akshay Kumar, had allegedly murdered his father Bhimaraj, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amrutha at their rented house in Kotturu town in the district. 

A preliminary investigation suggested that the incident took place on January 27. After committing the crime, Akshay Kumar travelled to Bengaluru and approached a police station to report his family members missing. 

During questioning, officers became suspicious of his statements. Under sustained interrogation, he reportedly confessed to the killings.

Following the confession, the police rushed to the scene and began an inspection of the house where the bodies were allegedly buried after the crime.

(with IANS inputs)

Also read- A doctor, secret affair, and a car set ablaze: How wife's murder was dressed up as accident

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