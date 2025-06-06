Advertisement
BENGALURU

Bengaluru Stampede Case: Four accused sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody

A Karnataka court on Friday sent all four accused linked to the stampede case near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to 14 days' judicial custody.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2025, 06:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Stampede Case: Four accused sent to 14-Days Judicial Custody (Photo credit: freepik)

A Karnataka court on Friday sent all four accused linked to the stampede case near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium to 14 days' judicial custody.

“All four accused linked to the stampede case near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Among them, three are from DNA and one is from RCB. The arrests come as authorities continue their investigation into the incident,” as reported by IANS. 

 

