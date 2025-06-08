Bengaluru Stampede: Days after the tragic Karnataka stampede incident, in which 11 people lost their lives and several others were injured, a letter from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Vidhana Soudha Division, Bengaluru, has surfaced showing that the police had warned against holding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) felicitation event and cited security concerns.

The fans had gathered outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to cheer on for RCB, who had lifted the trophy in the IPL for the first time in 18 years.

What Did DCP Write In the Letter?

The letter reportedly by Vidhana Soudha's DCP MN Karibasavana Gowda, dated June 4, was three pages long. Furthermore, the letter was sent to the Chief Secretary of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

According to IANS, responding to letters from the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and the Under Secretary of the DPAR regarding the organisation of the felicitation ceremony for RCB on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, the DCP had issued the warning in his reply.

In the letter, DCP Gowda highlighted that lakhs of RCB fans could arrive at the event. As the event is organised in a hurry, at the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, there will be difficulty in organising security because of a shortage of staff and officers. The letter also mentioned the requirement for CCTV installation at the site.

The letter read, "The Vidhana Soudha building is a vital installation. A request has been made to install CCTV cameras in front of the building, but they have not been installed yet. As the fans are likely to come in lakhs, CCTV installation is very important. Otherwise, there is a possibility of disruption to the security system."

DCP Gowda added that RCB's fan base is huge, and thus, this event would require the deployment of officers and police personnel from outside, which would take time. The letter further highlighted the possibility of drone camera usage and the need to establish an anti-drone system, IANS reported.

Meanwhile, despite these concerns, the DCP informed in the letter that the department would act per the government's instructions.

Govt's Action After Stampede

After the stampede occurred, claiming 11 lives, the Karnataka government announced that a magisterial inquiry into this tragedy had been ordered.

In a post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said on the day of the incident, "The number of people and fans gathered was beyond our expectations. More than 1 lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. However, no unexpected incidents or tragedies took place in the event organized by the government."

"But a tragedy occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. No one could have expected this. Neither the Cricket Association nor we expected it. The Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 35,000 people. But 2-3 lakh people have arrived. We did not expect this many people to come. We expected people to be as many as the stadium can hold. The government only provides security for the programs organized by the Cricket Association," the post added.

Karnataka Chief Minister on Saturday has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who lost their lives in the Bengaluru stampede to Rs. 25 lakh each.

Earlier, Siddaramaiah had announced the suspension of five senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner and DCP (Central Division), in connection with the stampede.

(with IANS inputs)