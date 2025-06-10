Bengaluru Stampede Case: Karnataka HC Allows State Govt To File Reply In Sealed Cover, Matter Adjourned Till June 12

Bengaluru Stampede: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed the state government to file its reply in a sealed cover to a suo motu case on the Bengaluru stampede tragedy, in which 11 people lost their lives and many were injured, according to ANI.

The incident occurred on June 4 when the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru gathered outside the Chinnaswamy Stadium to cheer on the team during its felicitation ceremony after it lifted its first trophy in the IPL in 18 years.

Furthermore, reportedly, the matter has been adjourned till June 12.

According to IANS, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed that the Karnataka government will submit a report to the HC regarding the stampede case. He also confirmed that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has requested the case for a probe under its authority, and the state has limited options.

The Minister added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar have gone to Delhi, but he was not informed about the reason.

(with agencies' inputs)