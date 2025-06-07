Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2912645https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-stampede-cm-siddaramaiah-increases-ex-gratia-to-rs-25-lakh-for-families-of-victims-2912645.html
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Increases Ex Gratia To Rs 25 Lakh For Families Of Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced an increase in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 10:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Increases Ex Gratia To Rs 25 Lakh For Families Of Victims (Photo : ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced an increase in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.

"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy to Rs 25 lakh each. Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each," as reported by ANI. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK