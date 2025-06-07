Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Increases Ex Gratia To Rs 25 Lakh For Families Of Victims

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced an increase in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.

"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy to Rs 25 lakh each. Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each," as reported by ANI.

Bengaluru Stampede | Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy to Rs 25 lakh each.



Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each. — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2025

Eleven people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2025 victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4. Earlier on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of 11 victims and created a fund called RCB Cares to support fans injured in this tragic incident.