Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Increases Ex Gratia To Rs 25 Lakh For Families Of Victims
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday announced an increase in compensation for the families of those who lost their lives in the Bengaluru Stampede from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 25 lakh per family.
"Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the Chinnaswamy Stadium tragedy to Rs 25 lakh each. Earlier, the government had announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each," as reported by ANI.
Eleven people were killed and several others were injured in a stampede outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the IPL 2025 victory celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on June 4.
Earlier on Thursday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru also announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of 11 victims and created a fund called RCB Cares to support fans injured in this tragic incident.
The Karnataka Police, in the FIR lodged regarding the stampede, stated that the accused parties -- RCB franchise, event management firm DNA, and the KSCA Administrative Committee -- organised the victory celebration without the necessary permissions. The FIR has been registered against them for culpable homicide, illegal assembly, and other serious charges.
On Friday, a Karnataka court sent all four accused linked to the stampede incident to 14 days' judicial custody.
“All four accused linked to the stampede case near Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial custody. Among them, three are from DNA and one is from RCB. The arrests come as authorities continue their investigation into the incident,” as reported by IANS.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim relief to the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), who had approached the court seeking the quashing of the FIR registered against them in connection with the stampede incident.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a one-man commission led by retired Justice John Michael D’Cunha to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the stampede incident and asked D’Cunha to submit the report within 30 days.
Additionally, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has also ordered the magisterial enquiry by the Deputy Commissioner of the Bengaluru Urban district in the incident along with a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe.
