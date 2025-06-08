Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Orders Probe, Calls BJP-JDS Allegations 'Politically Motivated'

Following a tragic incident at Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday announced that the government has taken action against implicated police officers based on initial findings. He highlighted that the judicial inquiry has been ordered as demanded by the BJP and JDS.

Reacting to the BJP and JDS remarks, the Chief Minister alleged that both political parties are making politically motivated statements.

"The BJP and JDS are making politically motivated allegations in the stampede incident at the RCB celebrations. The government has taken action against the police officers concerned based on the prima facie information regarding the incident. A judicial inquiry has been ordered as demanded by the BJP and JDS," he said, IANS reported.

He further claimed that he became aware of the deaths caused by the stampede outside Chinnaswamy Stadium only at 5.45 pm on June 4.

"Although the injured were admitted to the hospital at 3.50 pm, I received information at 5.45 pm that a stampede had broken out near the stadium and people had died. The stampede incident should not have happened," he said.

"It is very sad. The government will look into shifting the cricket stadium to another location. Such an unpleasant incident should not happen under any government," added.

He further stated that the government has acted appropriately in this case and, since legal action has already been taken against those responsible, there is no cause for government embarrassment.

Recting to Vidhana Soudha program, he said, 'no untoward incident took place on the Vidhana Soudha premises.'

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) team was officially felicitated by the Karnataka government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha (State Assembly) on June 4, before the stampede incident occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.