Bengaluru Stampede: CM Siddaramaiah Suspends Top Police Officials

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered the suspension of Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commissioner of Police in connection with the Bengaluru Stampede incident.

Eleven people were killed and 47 people were injured in a stampede during the victory celebrations of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master, Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, Commisioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect," ANI quoted CM Siddaramaiah as saying.

Earlier today, an FIR was filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, event manager, KSCA Administrative Committee and others over the Bengaluru stampede. FIR stated criminal negligence in the incident.

“An FIR has been filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station,” ANI quoted Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Bengaluru, Shekar H Tekkannanavar as saying.

Following the incident, Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of 11 victims.

"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident. Our fans will always remain at the heart of everything that we do. We remain united in grief," Royal Challengers Bengaluru said in a post on X.

BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan blamed the state government for the incident.

"I strongly condemn the Bengaluru incident in which 11 lives were lost. The Karnataka government should have taken concrete steps. The state government should be very careful in handling the crowd. The Karnataka government was blaming the UP government for Kumbh, but look what has happened there," ANI quoted Tamilisai as saying.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday demanded Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation over the incident.