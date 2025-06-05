Bengaluru Stampede: FIR Filed Against RCB, Event Manager, KSCA And Others

Bengaluru Stampede: FIR filed against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, event manager, KSCA Administrative Committee and others over the Bengaluru stampede. FIR stated criminal negligence in the incident, as reported by ANI.

FIR filed against RCB, DNA (event manager), KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station. FIR stated criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR, ANI reported.