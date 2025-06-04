Bengaluru Stampede: With at least 11 people losing their lives in the Bengaluru stampede near M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have expressed their grief. While CM Siddaramaiah called upon people to prioritize safety above fandom, PM Modi wished speedy recovery to the injured. Notably, dozens of people were injured after a huge crowd gathered outside the stadium where the Karnataka Cricket Association was organising a felicitation ceremony for the cricketers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise after it won its maiden IPL title, ending 18 years of wait.

"Hearing the news of several people losing their lives and others being seriously injured due to a stampede during the victory celebration of the RCB team at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium has caused profound shock. This tragedy has overshadowed the joy of the victory," said Siddaramaiah.

He further wished speedy recovery to those injured. "May the souls of the deceased find peace, and I wish for a speedy recovery for those injured and receiving treatment in hospitals. My condolences to the grieving families who have lost their loved ones. Despite precautions taken to avoid such a stampede, with the expectation that an uncontrollable crowd could lead to an unfortunate incident, permission for the team’s victory procession was denied," said the CM.

The Chief Minister said that the casualties happened as a massive crowd thronged the venue. "However, due to the massive crowd that gathered like an ocean near the stadium, a stampede occurred, resulting in this tragedy caused by trampling. I urge the public to understand that life is more important than love and fandom and to prioritize safety above all," he said.

Reacting to the mishap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery."

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said, "The tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL victory celebrations is heartbreaking. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing a swift and full recovery to all those injured. In this hour of grief, I stand with the people of Bengaluru. The Karnataka government must provide all possible support and relief to the affected families. This tragedy is a painful reminder: no celebration is worth a human life. Every safety protocol for public events must be reviewed and strictly enforced - lives must always come first."

At least 33 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment at a Bengaluru hospital. On Tuesday, the Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted its maiden IPL title defeating Punjab Kings. Both the teams were vying for their debut title since the inception of the IPL 18 years ago.