KARNATAKA

Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka High Court Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance, Orders Status Report, Hearing On June 10

The Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the Bengaluru stampede case and has scheduled the next hearing of the case for June 10. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2025, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru Stampede: Karnataka High Court Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance, Orders Status Report, Hearing On June 10 Representative image. (Photo: freepik)

“We have expressed ourselves to the Advocate General and he has filed a status report, which is taken on record. Registry is directed to register this suo-motu cognisance as suo-moto WP. Relist on 10th June, Tuesday,” ANI quoted Karnataka High Court as saying.
 

