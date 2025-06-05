Bengaluru Stampede: RCB Announces Financial Aid For Families Of Deceased

Bengaluru Stampede: A tragic stampede unfolded outside the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as the fans had gathered to cheer on for Royal Challengers Bengaluru for winning their first IPL trophy in 18 years. 11 people lost their lives in this incident, while several others were injured. A day after the Bengaluru stampede, RCB has announced financial support of Rs. 10 Lakh to each of the families of the deceased.

Additionally, the team has announced that a fund called 'RCB Cares' is also being created to support the injured.



"The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the eleven families of the deceased," the team informed on its official X handle.

"In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," it said.

The unfortunate incident in Bengaluru yesterday has caused a lot of anguish and pain to the RCB family. As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial… pic.twitter.com/C50WID1FEI — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 5, 2025

Earlier, the team had posted that it mourns the loss of lives in the tragedy and urged the supporters to stay safe.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families," RCB posted on Wednesday.

"Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration," it added.

Govt's Action

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah had informed on Wednesday that in the Bengaluru stampede, 11 people died and 47 were injured. Furthermore, he also announced that a magisterial inquiry into this matter had been ordered, and instructions have been given to submit the investigation report within 15 days.

The CM also added that the government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also posted on X, “We are heartbroken by this tragic incident. This should have never happened.”

He added that they did not anticipate such an overwhelming crowd, while the stadium holds 35,000, over 3 lakh people had gathered.