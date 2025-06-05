Bengaluru Stampede: Videos Show Deadly Surge As Chaos Erupts At RCB IPL 2025 Parade | WATCH

What started as a festive public jubilation of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) maiden IPL title success was transformed into a tragic nightmare on Wednesday night, when a stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium claimed 11 lives and injured scores of others.

Chaos Outside Stadium

Videos on social media showed distressing moments of the stampede, depicting huge groups of people brandishing RCB flags, cheering, and charging perilously at different entry points close to the stadium. Police officials were also shown scrambling to take injured people into ambulances, with certain fans unconscious on the ground.

Wounded were taken in at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital and Vaidehi Hospital, with authorities confirming some are in critical condition.

The stampede was on the occasion of a victory parade and felicitation of the RCB team, which had come back from Ahmedabad after defeating Punjab Kings in the final of IPL 2025 to claim their first title in 18 years.

Political Fallout

The tragedy soon turned political, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the Congress-led Karnataka government of what it termed a "gross failure of administrative planning."

BJP leader Amit Malviya, in an X post, wrote:

"Tragic stampede in Bengaluru. A celebration has turned into a nightmare. This heartbreaking incident could have been avoided. The lack of basic administrative foresight and failure in crowd control by the state government has led to an irreparable loss. Accountability must be fixed."

The Karnataka BJP branch also mounted a vicious attack on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, blaming them for being more concerned with "photo-ops" with RCB players than with safety of the people.

"Shame on this photo-op Congress government. This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress govt," the BJP's official account tweeted.

Government Response

The Karnataka state government had previously congratulated the RCB team at Vidhana Soudha, where the ceremony was interrupted by the huge crowds. Deputy CM Shivakumar mentioned that lakhs of people had congregated and requested people to remain calm, and he would go to the hospital but did not wish to interfere with medical staff treating the victims.

The state government will call a high-level meeting to probe the stampede and identify lapses in crowd control and emergency measures.

As supporters grieve at the loss of lives on what was meant to be a day of victory, demands for accountability and stricter public safety measures are increasing.