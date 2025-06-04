Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: From Death Toll To Probe - 10 Key Points

Bengaluru Stampede: As the fans of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) gathered outside the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday to cheer on the team after it lifted its first IPL trophy in 18 years, a stampede overshadowed the celebrations. Several people lost their lives, while multiple others sustained injuries in the tragic incident.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, shared the details of the Bengaluru stampede and the government's action following it.

Here are the top points about the tragic incident:

1- Death Toll

During the victory celebration of the RCB at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, 11 people died and 47 were injured in the stampede.

2- Injured In Hospitals

The Karnataka CM informed that he visited Bowring Hospital and Vaidehi Hospital to inquire about the health of the injured and consoled those who lost their loved ones.

3- Saddened By Incident: CM

He added, "Such a tragedy should not have happened during the celebrations. We are deeply saddened by this incident."

4- Compensation Announced

The CM stated that while most of the deceased are young, a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh will be provided to the grieving families. In addition, the government will bear the treatment expenses of the injured.

He also said that, according to the doctors, the injured are out of danger.

5- Probe Ordered, Report In 15 Days

"I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into this tragedy. Appropriate action will be taken against the guilty. Instructions have been given to submit the investigation report within 15 days," Siddaramaiah said.

6- Victory Celebration

"The IPL final match was played till late last night. The Cricket Association had organised a victory celebration programme at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The government had organised a programme near Vidhana Soudha," the CM wrote.

7- Over 1 Lakh Gathered

CM Siddaramaiah also stated that the number of fans gathered was beyond expectations, as more than 1 lakh people gathered in front of Vidhana Soudha. "However, no unexpected incidents or tragedies took place in the event organized by the government," he added.

8- Tragedy At Stadium

"But a tragedy occurred at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. No one could have expected this. Neither the Cricket Association nor we expected it. The Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 35,000 people. But 2-3 lakh people arrived. We did not expect this many people to come. We expected people to be as many as the stadium can hold. The government only provides security for the programs organized by the Cricket Association," the CM wrote.

9- Govt's Assistance

The CM has announced that the government will provide all assistance, including transportation, to the injured.

"It is not right to play politics in this matter. This tragedy should not have happened, but it has happened. The government expresses its deepest sorrow for this," he continued.

10- Grief And Prayer

"May the souls of those who lost their lives in the stampede rest in peace. I pray that their families and parents will be given the strength to bear the grief of their deaths," Siddaramaiah said.

RCB has also released a statement regarding the Bengaluru stampede and expressed anguish.

"We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us," it said.

"RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families. Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program, and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration. We urge all our supporters to please stay safe", the statement added.

The Deputy CM of Karnataka, DK Shivakumar, has informed that all programmes, except the cabinet meeting, have been postponed.