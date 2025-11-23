Advertisement
Bengaluru Techie Duped Of Rs 48 Lakh In Roadside Sexual Health Treatment Scam; FIR Registered

According to the FIR, the victim was lured on May 3, 2025, by a roadside Ayurvedic tent promising quick relief for sexual problems. The accused allegedly prescribed costly medicines such as Devaraj Booti (Rs 1.6 lakh per gram) and Bhavan Booti Taila (Rs 76,000 per gram), coercing repeated purchases under threats that treatment failure could endanger his life.

|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 07:42 PM IST|Source: ANI
Photo Credit: Representational Image/ Pixabay

 The southwest division of Bengaluru police has registered an FIR against an alleged Ayurvedic guru and an Ayurvedic shop owner after a city-based software engineer reported being defrauded of nearly Rs 48 lakh and suffering kidney damage from purported herbal treatments.

The complaint, filed on November 22, names two accused - Vijay Guruji and the Owner of Vijayalaxmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwantpur.

According to the FIR, the victim was lured on May 3, 2025, by a roadside Ayurvedic tent promising quick relief for sexual problems. The accused allegedly prescribed costly medicines such as Devaraj Booti (Rs 1.6 lakh per gram) and Bhavan Booti Taila (Rs 76,000 per gram), coercing repeated purchases under threats that treatment failure could endanger his life.

The FIR was registered under sections 123, 316(2), 318(4), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

In another case, three unidentified assailants were arrested on Sunday in Bengaluru after they assaulted a man and threatened to kill him. Wilson Garden police conducted an operation and seized two firearms, a mobile phone, a silver chain and a two-wheeler from the accused, DCP Central Bengaluru said.

DCP Central Bengaluru Akshay M Hakay said, "On November 15, at around 05:00 am, the complainant was riding a two-wheeler near the Ayyappa Temple in Shantinagar when three unidentified assailants intercepted the complainant, attacked the complainant with a weapon, and threatened to kill him. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. During the investigation, three accused in the said case were arrested and thoroughly interrogated."

DCP Central Bengaluru further said that the accused stole a two-wheeler.

"The accused stole a two-wheeler. Three people in the two-wheeler showed firearms to the public, intimidated them, and forcibly snatched a total of two mobile phones and a silver chain from the complainant. The investigation is ongoing," he further said.

This operation was carried out under the guidance of Central Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay M Hake.

