Bengaluru Techie Found Hanging At Home; Dowry Harassment Alleged — What We Know So Far

A 27-year-old techie was found hanging at her home in Suddaguntepalya, South Bengaluru. Police officials on Friday said that her parents have filed a complaint, alleging that she died by suicide after being constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

ANI reported, citing police officials, that the deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested.

"A 27-year-old techie, Shilpa, was found hanging at her home in South Bengaluru's Suddaguntepalya. Her parents have filed a police complaint stating that she died by suicide, allegedly because she was constantly harassed for dowry by her in-laws. The deceased woman's husband, Praveen, has been arrested," police said.

The woman, Shilpa, had been married to Praveen for about two-and-a-half years, and they have a child together who is a year and six months old, according to an NDTV report. Her family has also reportedly alleged that she was taunted over her skin colour.

Further official details awaited.

Noida Dowry Death Case

In a separate incident, a woman, identified as Nikki, was allegedly murdered in Greater Noida an alleged dowry case. 24-year-old Nikki Bhati died on August 21 after being set on fire. Purported Videos that surfaced on social media showed her being assaulted by her husband and then on fire.

The deceased's husband was arrested earlier on the accusations of setting his wife on fire, who later succumbed to her injuries. He was also accused of frequently assaulting her.

The father of the deceased woman alleged that her in-laws killed her over their demand for dowry.

However, the case has faced several twists and turns. In a shocking revelation, the estranged wife of the victim, Nikki Bhati's brother, came forward alleging that she too was harassed for dowry by her in-laws.

(with ANI inputs)

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), ‪+91 9999666555‬ from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).