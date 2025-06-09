Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2913457https://zeenews.india.com/india/bengaluru-techie-lover-fatally-stabs-married-lover-for-failing-to-meet-him-frequently-arrested-2913457.html
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

Bengaluru: Techie Lover Fatally Stabs Married Lover For Failing To Meet Him Frequently; Arrested

Police investigations revealed that Yashas and Harini met at a fair, exchanged numbers, and began chatting. Their relationship progressed to dating and eventually involved physical intimacy. 

|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2025, 05:54 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengaluru: Techie Lover Fatally Stabs Married Lover For Failing To Meet Him Frequently; Arrested

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the tragic Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya that rocked the nation, a shocking incident came to light from Bengaluru on Monday, where a software professional fatally stabbed his married lover 17 times as she was unable to meet him often after her husband became suspicious. 

The incident occurred recently in an OYO hotel room located in Poornaprajna Layout, within the limits of the Subramanyapura police station, according to police. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Harini, and the accused as Yashas, a techie. According to the police, Harini was married with two children and was having an extramarital affair with the accused.

Police investigations revealed that Yashas and Harini met at a fair, exchanged numbers, and began chatting. Their relationship progressed to dating and eventually involved physical intimacy. Meanwhile, Harini's husband grew suspicious, confiscated her phone, and restricted her from leaving their residence.

After several months, Harini managed to leave her home and contacted Yashas. Police stated that Yashas, unable to cope with the separation from Harini, had become distraught and decided to kill her. On June 6, they met and went to the hotel. Police reported that after getting intimate with her, the accused repeatedly stabbed her with a knife before escaping from the hotel.

The jurisdictional Subramanyapura police have since initiated an investigation and arrested the accused. Yashas has confessed to the police that he killed Harini because she was avoiding him. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier, in January, 2024, the gory details of the arrest of 39-year-old Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up company, on charges of killing her son and transporting the body in a suitcase, had sent shockwaves across the nation.

The case had sparked a debate and raised many questions about how a mother could turn into a cold-blooded killer. On January 12, 2011, professional complications and depression led a 31-year-old software engineer, Santosh Sarade, working with Infosys, to end his life after killing his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Riya.

In November 28, 2022, Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year-old software engineer who allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter, claiming that he did not have money to feed her.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK