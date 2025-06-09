Bengaluru: Techie Lover Fatally Stabs Married Lover For Failing To Meet Him Frequently; Arrested

BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the tragic Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya that rocked the nation, a shocking incident came to light from Bengaluru on Monday, where a software professional fatally stabbed his married lover 17 times as she was unable to meet him often after her husband became suspicious.

The incident occurred recently in an OYO hotel room located in Poornaprajna Layout, within the limits of the Subramanyapura police station, according to police. The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Harini, and the accused as Yashas, a techie. According to the police, Harini was married with two children and was having an extramarital affair with the accused.

Police investigations revealed that Yashas and Harini met at a fair, exchanged numbers, and began chatting. Their relationship progressed to dating and eventually involved physical intimacy. Meanwhile, Harini's husband grew suspicious, confiscated her phone, and restricted her from leaving their residence.

After several months, Harini managed to leave her home and contacted Yashas. Police stated that Yashas, unable to cope with the separation from Harini, had become distraught and decided to kill her. On June 6, they met and went to the hotel. Police reported that after getting intimate with her, the accused repeatedly stabbed her with a knife before escaping from the hotel.

The jurisdictional Subramanyapura police have since initiated an investigation and arrested the accused. Yashas has confessed to the police that he killed Harini because she was avoiding him. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

Earlier, in January, 2024, the gory details of the arrest of 39-year-old Suchana Seth, CEO of a Bengaluru-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up company, on charges of killing her son and transporting the body in a suitcase, had sent shockwaves across the nation.

The case had sparked a debate and raised many questions about how a mother could turn into a cold-blooded killer. On January 12, 2011, professional complications and depression led a 31-year-old software engineer, Santosh Sarade, working with Infosys, to end his life after killing his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Riya.

In November 28, 2022, Bengaluru police arrested a 45-year-old software engineer who allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter, claiming that he did not have money to feed her.