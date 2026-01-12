Bengaluru Techie Murder: Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Neighbor For Rape, Murder And Destroying Evidence

Bengaluru Police arrested an 18-year-old youth for murdering 35-year-old techie Sharmila from Kavoor, initially suspected to be a fire accident at her flat last week.

According to the police, 35-year-old Sharmila, a Kavoor resident working for a leading Bengaluru firm, lived alone in a two-bedroom flat at Sankalpa Nilayam, Subramanya Layout. A fire erupted there between 10:15 PM and 10:45 PM on January 3; fire crews extinguished it and discovered her charred body, reports ANI.

"Sharmila's roommate had been at her hometown in Assam since November 14, 2025. Since the fire broke out in the bedroom where Sharmila's roommate was staying, the police initially suspected that it might have been started due to a short circuit. However, one of Sharmila's friends suspected that it was a malicious act. In the wake of this, the Ramamurthy Nagar police registered a case of unnatural death," a police official said.

Investigation revealed that Sharmila's 18-year-old neighbor, Kerala native Karnal Kurai, entered her flat through a window around 9 PM. He demanded sexual cooperation; upon her refusal, Kurai held her mouth and nose tightly, rendering her semi-conscious. She sustained bleeding injuries during the ensuing scuffle, police said.

Accused Kurai then entered the empty bedroom, set fire to Sharmila's clothes and other evidence to destroy it, snatched her mobile phone, and fled. A PUC student living with his mother, Kurai, was arrested at his house and remanded to three-day custody. Further investigation is underway, a police officer said.

Police have registered a case against Karnal Kurai under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 103(1) for murder, 64(2) for rape, and 238 for destroying evidence or providing false information to shield an offender.

(with ANI inputs)

