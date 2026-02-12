Advertisement
BENGALURU

Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bengaluru: Techie stabs retired Navy Captain father, dentist mother to death(Image Source: Social Media/X)

A man allegedly stabbed his Navy officer father and dentist mother to death at their home in Bengaluru's Vignan Nagar on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as 60-year-old Naveen Chandra Bhat, a retired Navy Captain, and his wife, 55-year-old Dr Shyamala Bhat, a dentist.

According to media reports, the incident took place around 7:30 am under HAL Police Station area.

As per the Police, the accused, 33-year-old software engineer Rohan Chandra Bhat allegedly attacked his parents with a knife after a family dispute. The couple was taken to Manipal Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival around 8:15 am.

Following complaints from an apartment resident and a hospital doctor, police registered a murder case against Rohan. He has been arrested and is being questioned to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

Police said that the exact motive for the killings has not yet been confirmed, although a preliminary inquiry suggests a possible family dispute.

The bodies have been taken to Bowring Hospital mortuary, and the couple’s daughter, who lives in the United States, is en route to Bengaluru and will be arriving shortly. The post-mortem will be conducted upon her arrival.

Investigators continue to question the accused and collect forensic evidence from the scene, as neighbors grapple with the shock of the violent crime in what they described as a quiet residential complex.

