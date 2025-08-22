Advertisement
BENGALURU TRAFFIC UPDATE

Is This Your Chance To Clear Your Dues? Bengaluru Traffic Police Offer 50% Discount On Fines | All You Need to Know

The Bengaluru Traffic Police are offering a 50% discount on all pending traffic fines from August 23 to September 12.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2025, 07:59 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Is This Your Chance To Clear Your Dues? Bengaluru Traffic Police Offer 50% Discount On Fines | All You Need to KnowTraffic police personnel using speakers and mike to create awareness on Traffic safety in Bengaluru. (PHOTO: IANS)

In a welcome respite for drivers, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has declared a special 50% rebate on all outstanding traffic fines. The move, with a view to motivating people to settle their pending dues, will run from August 23 (Saturday) to September 12. 

How To Avail The Rebate

Within this limited period, the owners of vehicles can clear their outstanding challans by paying just half of the original fine. The BTP has offered several convenient payment options, both offline and online:

Online Payment: Payment of fines is possible through the Karnataka State Police (KSP) mobile app, the BTP ASTraM mobile app, or the Karnataka One and Bangalore One websites.

Offline Payment: Drivers can also pay their fines offline by giving their vehicle number at the local traffic police station or the Traffic Management Centre.

A Proven Success Story

This is not the first occasion when the BTP has provided such a discount. A similar campaign in 2023 witnessed a huge response from the public, with over ₹5.6 crore being collected as payments and over 2 lakh traffic offenses cleared. The success of the last drive has encouraged the police to launch the scheme again, with the intention of clearing a backlog of pending dues and enhancing overall traffic compliance.

The motorists are being urged to verify their vehicle registration numbers for any outstanding challans and avail themselves of this offer prior to the deadline on September 12. The decision is likely to assist citizens from the risk of legal proceedings while bringing about an overall traffic regulation in the city.

