Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert: Week-Long Rain & Thunderstorms Expected, Traffic Snarls Likely

Bengaluru residents are advised to keep their umbrellas ready as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorms throughout this week, signaling a continuation of the city's monsoon season. The latest forecast indicates a wet and comfortably cool stretch, offering a welcome respite from the typical July humidity.

Today's Weather (July 16): Cool Mornings, Cloudy Skies

On Tuesday, July 15, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 20.4 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels remained high, at 85% in the morning and 73% by evening. While only 0.1 mm of rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours, cloudy skies are expected to persist.

For the next few days, daytime temperatures will hover between 28°C and 29°C, dropping to a pleasant 20°C at night. The atmosphere will remain humid, with mornings potentially feeling muggier than evenings.

Rainfall Forecast For The Week (July 15 - 21):

From July 15 to 19, Bengaluru is expected to experience generally cloudy skies with light rain each day. These showers, which could intensify at times, may impact outdoor plans and commutes, particularly during peak hours. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and be prepared for sudden drizzles.

The weekend, specifically July 20 and 21, is likely to see an increase in rainfall intensity. With temperatures holding steady at 29°C and a slight dip in humidity on Sunday, the heavier rain could provide further relief from clammy conditions.

Traffic Alert: Waterlogging Hotspots

With continued showers, commuters should brace for potential traffic congestion due to waterlogging in known flood-prone areas. Key routes frequently affected include:

Outer Ring Road (near Bellandur and KR Puram)

Silk Board Junction

Hosur Road

Koramangala 80 Feet Road

Shantinagar

Parts of Mahadevapura

Hennur

Motorists are strongly advised to avoid low-lying underpasses and allocate extra travel time, especially during evening rush hours. The city's infrastructure has historically struggled with even moderate rainfall, leading to significant disruptions.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated with the latest weather advisories and plan their movements to mitigate the impact of the ongoing monsoon.