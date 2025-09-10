Bengaluru residents are informed to prepare for a major city-wide water supply disruption for 60 hours between September 15 and September 17. The massive cut comes as a result of emergency maintenance conducted by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Key Pumping Stations To Be Shut Down

The BWSSB said that some key pumping stations will be closed temporarily during this time. In particular, the pumping stations of Cauvery Stage V will be closed. Maintenance will also be conducted in Phase-1 and Phase-2 pumping stations of Cauvery Stages I, II, III, and IV. These will be closed between 6 am on September 16 through to 6 am on September 17.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"These works are a must to facilitate smooth operation and continued functioning of pumping stations and large pipelines," said BWSSB Chairman V. Ram Prasath Manohar, highlighting the urgency of the scheduled work.

Lifeline To Bengaluru Of Cauvery Project

Bengaluru's potable water supply comes from a reservoir that is around 90 kilometers away and at a depth of around 350 meters below the city's level. The BWSSB has enormous expenses, expending almost Rs 3 crore every day on power, to pump this water up, but this suffices only for half of the city's requirement. At present, the four stages of Cauvery Water Supply Project collectively supply approximately 1,460 million litres per day (MLD). With the planned commissioning of Cauvery Stage V, which will add another 750 MLD to the supply, daily electricity expenditure will see a sharp rise.

The shutdown that has been announced will affect water supply in all regions that are dependent on the Cauvery project. The BWSSB has directed a strong advisory asking all the citizens to store enough water in advance in order to reduce the inconvenience caused due to the disruption.

ALSO READ | Nepal's New Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel: Why India-Trained General Takes Helm Amid Crisis?