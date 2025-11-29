Bangalore Weather Alert: 90% Rain Chance Today, AQI 149; See Temperature Drop For Nov 30

A mix of comfortable temperatures and unpredictable weather faces Bengaluru today, November 29, 2025. Starting the day with comfortable readings, patchy rain is forecasted with a high 90% chance in the afternoon. Residents are advised to prepare for afternoon showers and a continuing air quality challenge.

Current Weather Conditions: Unseasonably Mild with Afternoon Showers

The day's forecast calls for typically moderate Bengaluru weather, though there's a good chance rain picks up later:

Temperature Range: Morning temperature was 15.9 degrees Celsius, expected to climb to a high of 22.8 degrees celsius during the day.

Rain and Wind: It is expected to rain in the late afternoon with a high 90% chance. Winds remain gentle, peaking at 19.8 km/h.

Humidity: High levels of humidity, presently at 78%, create a somewhat heavy feeling in the air.

Recommendations: The best time to schedule outdoor activities is before 3 PM. Commuters are duly advised to have umbrellas or raincoats at all times. The evening is likely to clear up, with a cooler breeze post-sunset.

Air Quality Report: Pollutants Persist

While the temperatures continue to drop, the air quality in Bengaluru remains poor, according to data sourced from AQI.in.

Current Status: The AQI-IN yesterday recorded the value of 149, thus falling within the 'Poor' category.

Key Pollutants: The major pollutants identified included PM2.5, 3 and PM10 at 3.

Health Effects: The levels might cause discomfort for sensitive groups, especially those with respiratory problems.

Outlook: Today’s rain gives hope that pollutants will settle, but high humidity in the atmosphere may make breathing uncomfortable. Sensitive groups should avoid peak traffic hours and consider using masks outdoors or air purifiers indoors.

The Week Ahead: Heavy Rain To Be Followed By Easing Conditions

The forecast for the week ahead is for continued mild weather interspersed by rain, and as such requires continued preparedness:

Saturday, November 30: It is foreseen that it will bring heavy rain, and the temperature will drop to 17.4 degrees Celsius—ideal weather for staying indoors.

December 1 & 2: Patchy rain will persist; however, with the rise in temperature, outdoor light activities might become possible.

3rd and 4th December: Rainfall is expected to ease, though the humidity will still be high.

December 5 & 6 (Weekend): It is expected to be fairly dry over the weekend, with temperatures sticking around 23 degrees celsius, ideal for planned activities over the weekend.

