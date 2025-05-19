Bengaluru Weather Update: City Faces Another Day Of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms, Traffic Congestion | Check Latest Forecast

Bengaluru residents and a few other regions of Karnataka are preparing for incessant rain and resultant disruptions, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended their yellow alert over the area till Tuesday. As per IMD Bengaluru Centre Director N. Puviarasu, the warning, first given on May 18, is still valid because there are recurrent cyclonic circulation trends. "As per the current air circulation, Karnataka — particularly its coastal areas — will receive heavy rainfall. Bengaluru is also expected to witness heavy rains over the next two days," he said to PTI.

On Sunday, the city was lashed with strong rain, which saturated some low-lying regions extensively. The IMD has warned that the present weather may trigger minor traffic jams, light power disruptions, and the felling of frail trees in hit areas.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Police rescue the stranded people as several parts of Bengaluru witness severe waterlogging following heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/M7SEqvwpJp — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

23 Districts Under Yellow Alert

The warning spanned 23 districts, such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kodagu, Belagavi, and Bidar. IMD predicts widespread rainfall, thundershowers (moderate to heavy), and gusty winds (50–60 km/h) over Karnataka by Thursday.

Weathermen blamed the persisting showers on a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, over parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. A trough across Telangana to northern Tamil Nadu is also pulling in extensive moisture, enhancing rain activity in southern India.

Bengaluru Sees 103 mm Rainfall

During the past 24 hours, Bengaluru has seen 103 mm of rainfall. The worst-affected place was Sai Layout in Horamavu, where water levels went up to 4–5 feet, inundating houses and roads. The same thing happened at NC Colony on Tannery Road, where many houses were flooded with water.

Although there were no reported injuries, fallen tree incidents caused damage in areas such as Jayanagar, where a tree fell on a parked vehicle and a jeep. Another tree collapsed on East End Road on Mount Carmel School Road, resulting in a temporary shutdown.

Traffic Nightmare Returns

Even though there were frequent advisories issued by the city traffic police, numerous arterial roads were waterlogged or clogged. Commuters were spotted pushing their stranded cars in knee-high water at points such as Panathur S Cross, Domlur flyover, and Koramangala. Traffic was also slow around Manyata Tech Park because of water clogging.

The Mahadevapura zone continued to report recurring flooding, with residents blaming clogged stormwater drains and civic inaction. "We’ve filed multiple complaints with authorities, but drains are still blocked," a resident from Horamavu said.

Statewide Rainfall Patterns

Beyond Bengaluru, regions in Malenadu and coastal Karnataka have also experienced heavy rainfall over the past few days. IMD expected this trend to continue, urging residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions.

With pre-monsoon rains already affecting daily routines, the government has asked citizens to remain indoors as much as possible, skip waterlogged paths, and check official weather forecasts.