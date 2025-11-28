'Brrrr, Bangalore Is Freezing': Winter Chill Grips Bengaluru Amid Rising AQI And Flight Delays

Bengaluru is experiencing a notable drop in temperatures, bringing an early onset of winter chills that have sparked a flurry of humorous social media posts, with some residents comparing the weather to the harsher cold waves of North India.

Comedian and entrepreneur Tanmay Bhat encapsulated the city's mood, tweeting, "Also brrrr Bangalore is freezing." The sentiment was echoed by others, with one user claiming, "Bengaluru is legit giving North Indian winter vibes," while others cheekily labeled the experience "Shakesgiving."

Also brrrr bangalore is freezing — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) November 27, 2025

Weather Challenges: Fog Delays Flights

The cooler temperatures and moisture led to challenging conditions for early morning commuters, particularly at the city's main airport.

Flight Disruption: On November 27, dense fog caused significant delays at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). A spokesperson confirmed that around 41 flights were delayed starting from 5:30 am.

Rain and Forecast: Light rainfall was also reported across parts of the city on Thursday morning. The IMD Met Centre Bengaluru has forecast a "Generally cloudy sky" and the likelihood of light rain this week.

Temperatures are expected to range from a maximum of around 29 degrees Celsius to a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius.

Rising Pollution Poses Health Risk

While the weather brings relief from the usual heat, the city's air quality has taken a turn for the worse, moving out of the 'Satisfactory' category.

AQI Status: According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) Sameer app, the Air Quality Index (AQI) today is 115, placing the air quality in the 'Moderate' category.

Worsening Trend: This marks a steady increase over the last three days: the AQI rose from 87 on November 25 to 103 on November 27.

Health Impact: The CPCB lists the health impact of the current AQI as causing "breathing discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma, and heart diseases," urging sensitive groups to take precautions.

