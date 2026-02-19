Bengaluru: Woman killed by neighbour in front of paralysed husband; arrested

Bengaluru: A 70 year old woman was found strangled inside her residence in Nelamangala, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, on Wednesday evening. Her wheelchair bound husband was present in the house at the time of the incident, reportedly. Police arrested a neighbour within hours, suspecting him of murdering her and fleeing with her gold jewellery.

As per the reports, the deceased, Shobha, had been caring for her husband, who has remained bedridden since suffering a brain stroke 12 years ago. The couple, who did not have children, lived on Pete Beedi in Nelamangala.

According to investigators, the accused, 36 year old Shivakumar, allegedly approached the house under the pretext of asking for water after noticing the gold ornaments Shobha was wearing.

As per the reports, the attacker barged inside the showroom at around 1:03 pm. Reportedly, the attack is believed to have taken place around 4 pm, shortly after she returned home. Police said he assaulted her with a knife and strangled her before escaping with over 100 grams of gold jewellery.

Personnel from Nelamangala Town Police registered a murder case and began scanning CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The footage helped trace the suspect, who was taken into custody within six hours of the crime.

As per NDTV reports, CCTV footage captured the accused fleeing the area on a motorcycle shortly after the crime.

Using footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity, police were able to identify the registration number of the vehicle involved.

In a striking development, sources said Shivakumar allegedly returned to the spot while officers were conducting their preliminary inspection, blending in with the crowd as a bystander to deflect suspicion. After some time, he reportedly left the area on his Activa scooter.

Investigators later tracked the scooter’s registration details, which led them straight to Shivakumar. During the course of the probe, police seized the scooter, the knife believed to have been used in the killing, and his mobile phone as part of the evidence collected in the case.