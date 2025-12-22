Bengaluru Zomato Delivery Boy Shares Daily Life Struggle, Encounter With Unruly Customers; Video Sparks Debate Online

A video shared by a Zomato delivery partner from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, sparking a debate on the working conditions of gig workers and the behaviour of customers. The clip has been viewed thousands of times, offers a glimpse into the daily working conditions of the food delivery workers who have to deal with unruly customers.

In the video, the Zomato agent documents his experience with a customer, claiming he had to walk quite a distance to complete the delivery. When he mentioned this to the customer, he was allegedly told, “Next time, don’t take the order.”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users expressing sympathy and solidarity. Several commenters praised the delivery boy.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

At the same time, the clip has triggered a debate online with some users arguing that while the job is undoubtedly demanding, delivering the food to the doorstep is a requirement of the job.

Watch Viral Video Here:

A Bengaluru Zomato agent highlights doorstep delivery struggle,inside large residential complexes. pic.twitter.com/Ak5PaeUQD6 — Indian Infra Report (@Indianinfoguide) December 21, 2025

Also Check- Station Master Saves Man’s Life, Internet Says 'Thank You' – Watch What Happens Next!

Netizens React To Bengaluru Delivery Agent's Video

Many users talked about the basic sense of humanity on the customer's part.

"If humanity can also be delivered like food and grocery," a comment read.

"Add a extra fee for deliveries in large societies where agents walk/climb over 100 meters. This will fairly reward their hard work and keep them happy!" another person suggested.

"Poor guy walked so far uphill in this cold climate. small kindness goes a long way," an X user said.

"I literally feel so bad after watching this. If they can provide some options for riders to take an order for big societies or not and can add some extra money," another comment read.

"In large residential complexes, deliveries should be handed over to the security room at the entrance. The resident complexes should arrange someone for in complex delivery. Collet money from their maintenance," a person said.

"On top of this in Many societies they say Delivery people not allowed to use lift," another X user commented under the video.

"Sad but unfortunately now a days people have totally forgotten basic human decency," a comment read.

On the other hand, many users on X argued that it is part of the job, as delivery agents are expected to hand over the food to the customer.

"What is the fault of buyer here he us paying for door step delivery," a person said on X.

"If he had already come to the basement and it was solvable the customer should have obliged. On the other hand it’s a low end job. Accept what’s expected or find another job," another one argued.

"Its the delivery companies. responsibility to take or not take such orders. How's this the customers fault?" an X user talked about the responsibilities of the employer.

"I maybe wrong or sound harsh, but isn’t that the only job of the food delivery boy to deliver at door step? Yes he’s right that atleast should have asked for water or a nominal tip for such distance, but I don’t think the customer is wrong in any way. Please correct me if…," a comment read.

"That's a problem of a rider and solution is to provided by company. Why this delivery boy is making the customer a villain?" a person said.

"The company promises doorstep delivery and charges. Ask company to change the policy, don't blame customer that why he can't come to gate to take delivery," another person said in the comment section.