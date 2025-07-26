Working in the US while my parents live in India is commonly seen in this generation, especially in tech profiles. An Indian-origin tech professional working at a top-tier FAANG company in the United States has to erupt an online debate after the dilemma of moving back to India after nearly two decades.

After living in the US for over 18 years, he's now a green card holder facing a life-changing decision. With two young US-born children, aged 8 and 3, and a clear path to American citizenship in four years, a lucrative FAANG job offer in Bengaluru has sparked deep internal conflict.

He expressed concern that moving back would mean giving up his green card, which is a significant decision. According to Financial Express, the Indian-origin techie said, “Our kids will have a different citizenship than us, which might make it harder if they want to return to the US for college or to settle down.”

Regarding the question of moving back to India, he expressed concern about his ageing parents living there and the sense of alienation he feels as a “permanent outsider” despite spending years in the US. “Once the kids are older, moving back might become impossible,” he said.

He also expressed concern about India’s urban quality of life, especially issues like air pollution and long commute times in cities such as Bengaluru.