BIHAR ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2025

Benipatti Election Results 2025: BJP's Vinod Narayan Jha Secures His Seat By 87,153 Votes

Benipatti Election Results 2025: BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha clinched the Benipatti Assembly seat in the 2025 Bihar elections, securing a decisive win for the party.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 10:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Benipatti Election Results 2025

Benipatti Election Results 2025: According to the Election Commission of India, from the Benipatti assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Vinod Narayan Jha has secured a victory by bagging 87,153 votes. He defeated the nearest Indian National Congress rival Nalini Ranjan Jha Alias Rupan Jha polled 63,221 votes. 

The numbers show that the main contest was between the BJP and Congress candidates, while the Jan Suraaj candidate remained far behind. The result marks an important victory for the BJP in the region, with Vinod Narayan Jha maintaining a steady lead from the early rounds of counting.

Benipatti Assembly constituency, located in Madhubani district, is a key political centre in the Mithila region. Named after Maharani Beni, the constituency sits in northern Bihar near the Nepal border and the Himalayan foothills. The Bagmati River and several smaller tributaries pass through the area, and recurrent flooding from rivers originating in Nepal continues to heavily influence the region’s socio-economic conditions.

