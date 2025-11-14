Benipur Election Result 2025: BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha Wins With 13,603 Votes

The Election Commission of India announced the result for Benipur assembly constituency, BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha won with 13603 votes against Congress’ Nalini Ranjan Jha Alias Rupan Jha.

Benipur Assembly constituency was created in 2008 following the delimitation exercise. In the first election here, BJP candidate Gopal Ji Thakur won the seat. Traditionally, the constituency has a Brahmin-dominated voter base.

The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.

