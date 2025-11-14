Benipur Election Result 2025: BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha Wins With 13,603 Votes
BJP’s Vinod Narayan Jha wins Benipur with 13,603 votes over Congress’ Nalini Ranjan Jha. The Brahmin-dominated seat, created in 2008, saw voting in two phases, with results on November 14.
Benipur Assembly constituency was created in 2008 following the delimitation exercise. In the first election here, BJP candidate Gopal Ji Thakur won the seat. Traditionally, the constituency has a Brahmin-dominated voter base.
The Bihar Assembly elections were conducted in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results declared on November 14.
